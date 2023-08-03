NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville is headed to a runoff in the mayor’s race as no candidate received the needed 50% of the vote to win.

Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli finished with the most votes. Coming in third and just missing the runoff was Matt Wiltshire.

According to Davidson County Elections Administrator Jeff Roberts, the runoff election would take place Sept. 14, along with the special general election for TN House District 51.

You can track other races from the Nashville general election here.