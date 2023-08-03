NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s Election Day in Nashville. Months of campaigning have led up to Thursday with 13 candidates vying for mayor. On the ballot there are races for vice mayor, Metro Council at Large, district council member and Tennessee House special elections, securing 42 different elected officials in their seats for the next four years.

If no mayoral candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, which is possible considering how many people are running, the top two people will compete in a runoff election scheduled for Sept. 14.

There are 12 different candidates running for mayor, including current councilmembers and state elected officials. Those on the ballot are Natisha Brooks, Fran Bush, State Sen. Heidi Campbell, Bernie Cox, Sharon W. Hurt, Stephanie Johnson, Freddie O’Connell, Alice Rolli, Vivian Wilhoite, Matthew A. Wiltshire and Jeff Yarbro.

Metro Nashville voters will also decide between two candidates for vice mayor. Incumbent VM Jim Shulman is running for another term, but he is being challenged by current Councilmember Angie E. Henderson.

After two decades of two-term mayors, Nashville will be electing its fourth mayor in five years. Karl Dean was the last Nashville mayor to serve two terms in office. Dean left office in 2015 and later unsuccessfully ran for governor.

Dean was replaced by then Councilmember Megan Barry, who served nearly three years of her term before being forced to resign after a scandal in 2018. She was replaced by her then vice-mayor, David Briley, who served from 2018 until the following year when he was unable to win a new term in office.

Briley was beaten in a runoff by current mayor, John Cooper, who was then serving in the Metro Council. His term has be marked by major events including the March 2020 tornado, the pandemic, the Christmas Day bombing and The Covenant School shooting.

Voters in Tennessee House District 51 will vote in their primary for a replacement for the late Rep. Bill Beck, who died unexpectedly of a heart attack at the beginning of June; while voters in District 52 will vote for someone to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Justin Jones, who was expelled from the Tennessee General Assembly earlier this year. He was subsequently reappointed to his seat in an interim basis by the Metro Council and is seeking his seat back.

Those running in the District 51 primaries are David C. Hooven for the Republican side and Aftyn Behn and Anthony Davis running for the Democrats.

Justin Jones will face off with Republican Laura Nelson in the District 52 special general election.

Polls open across Davidson County and will remain open until 7 p.m. You must have a photo ID and vote at your assigned polling location. Click here for more.