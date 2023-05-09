NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This August, Nashvillians will head to the polls to vote in the Metropolitan General Election.

Earlier this year, Mayor John Cooper announced he would not be seeking re-election, creating a wide-open field of candidates in the race to be the next mayor of Music City.

One of those candidates is Alice Rolli.

Rolli is a businessperson and growth executive who has previously served at both state and federal levels of the government. She served as Assistant Commissioner of Strategy for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development during Gov. Bill Haslam’s administration. Rolli also served as Special Assistant and later Campaign Manager for U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander.

News 2 submitted questionnaires to each of the candidates running for Nashville mayor. The form featured six questions addressing some of Music City’s biggest issues—including crime rates, mass transit, homelessness, and the Metro government’s current relationship with the state government. Below you will find Rolli’s answers to those questions.

How would you address the homelessness issues in Nashville?

Rolli: “As the next Mayor of Nashville, I would address the homelessness problem through a multi-pronged approach. Firstly, I would encourage private sector organizations to get more involved and better support their communities. Private sector organizations, such as non-profit organizations and churches, are better equipped to address the issue of homelessness than the government. Under my leadership, non-profits, and city resources will work in concert with each other to address the problem of homelessness.

Secondly, in order to solve the problem of homelessness, the issue needs to be solved at the core. As Mayor, I will use city resources to increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatments. Many of the individuals who are experiencing homelessness struggle with mental health & substance abuse issues. As a city, it is important for us to help those who are vulnerable, and by doing so, we can solve the root of the issue.”

What does the future of mass transit look like in Nashville, in your opinion?

Rolli: “As the Mayor of a highly trafficked tourist city, I would work to increase the capacity, quality, and effectiveness of our public transit system. Tourists are often times dependent on mass transit when visiting a city. If a transit system is not safe, accessible, or clean, that can deter outsiders from visiting us. If we lose out on more tourists, Nashville businesses lose out. This is why it is incredibly important for the City of Nashville to have a well-established mass-transit system.”

If elected, how would you work to repair the relationship between the Metro Nashville government and the state government?

Rolli: “Because Nashville is such an integral part of Tennessee, it is vital that our city government work in tandem with our state government. Collaborating with our state government to fix the issues that are happening in Nashville will be my top priority. As Mayor, I will be the voice of the city and ensure that our relationship with the state government is effective and supportive of the citizens in Nashville.”

What would be your approach to addressing crime in the city and the increasing rate of violent crimes committed by juveniles?

Rolli: “My approach to the safety of Nashville is very simple. We must prioritize public safety to recruit, support, and retain those who serve our city. The first responders of Nashville do a fantastic job, and as Mayor, I will work to ensure that our first responders are taken care of.

We need to keep Nashville safe, so that means making sure our streets are patrolled. Nashville can’t become another big city that is signing the blues. We need to back the blue, support our first responders, and stop the soaring crime rates.”

How would you address the lack of affordable housing options around the city?

Rolli: “Unfortunately, Nashville is quickly becoming unaffordable for average families to live in. Our city government needs to take action to ensure that Nashville continues to grow and our current residents don’t get priced out.

As Mayor, I will work to make sure housing is affordable by removing government red tape and lowering our taxes. If we make Nashville more attractive for families and businesses, we will be awarded the opportunity to create more affordable housing.”

What do you believe is the biggest issue affecting Nashville and how would you plan to address it?

Rolli: “I believe the biggest challenge Nashville is facing is ensuring that our residents are safe and that our community is growing at a manageable pace. Nashville needs to be a safe place for families and visitors alike. That means a well-trained, well-funded first responder force coupled with the businesswoman approach I will bring to the Mayor’s office.”

The Metropolitan General Election takes place on August 3. A runoff will be held on September 14, if necessary.

Candidates have until noon on May 18 to qualify.