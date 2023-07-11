NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Mayor Jon Cooper has filed legislation seeking to replace all the city’s streetlights with energy-efficient LED lighting, a plan that will save Nashville an estimated $20 million in energy costs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by approximately 36,000 metric tons over the next 10 years. The plan would also improve safety and streetscape aesthetics, according to the mayor’s office.

“This retrofit will allow our streetlight system to operate at its highest potential,” Cooper said in an announcement. “It creates a modern and energy-efficient system that saves money for the city, while significantly reducing environmental impacts and creating safer neighborhoods throughout Davidson County. I’m grateful for the collaboration with Nashville Electric Service that is making this upgrade possible.”

If approved by the Metro Council, NES will replace over 55,000 streetlights throughout Nashville and Davidson County with LED fixtures. The new LED streetlights—which operate at a fraction of the energy costs required to power Nashville’s decades old high-pressure sodium (HPS) streetlights—will have smart photocells that allow real-time identification of streetlight outages and greater control of lighting levels on public rights of way, improving safety for motorists and pedestrians.

“This lighting conversion will save energy, reduce carbon emissions, and provide the technology to reduce light pollution,” said Metro Councilmember Burkley Allen, who is the lead sponsor of the legislation. “This is an important upgrade for Nashville to make.”

“We get multiple wins out of this program, including the ability to know when streetlights are out as well as important energy efficiency gains,” said Metro Councilmember Freddie O’Connell, who is a co-sponsor of the legislation. “This is both modernization and long-term cost reduction. I’m excited any time we get better, smarter infrastructure.”

Discussions between NES and Metro on the streetlights have been ongoing for more than 10 years, according to the mayor’s office, and Cooper “developed and finalized a plan, in conjunction with NES and NDOT.”

As part of the agreement, NES and NDOT will enter a 10-year contract with options for extension. NES will be responsible for furnishing, installing, erecting, and maintaining the new LED streetlights throughout Davidson County with NDOT’s oversight. The agreement will also include service levels requirements associated with streetlight maintenance and response to streetlight failures.

“NES is proud to be a part of this sustainable solution for Nashville that also improves community safety. We will know when a new LED streetlight is out or malfunctioning, and our crews will replace it,” said Teresa Broyles-Aplin, President and CEO of NES.

“This upgrade of Nashville’s streetlight system will not only make our city more sustainable, it will make our city safer,” said NDOT Director Diana Alarcon. “Retrofitting Nashville’s streetlights with LED fixtures is a goal of our Vision Zero efforts to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries, and we’re committed to working with our great city partners to make it a reality.”