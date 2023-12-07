NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Could Nashville be one step closer to landing a Major League Baseball team?

A spokesperson for Freddie O’Connell confirmed the mayor recently met with the owner of the Chicago White Sox, Jerry Reinsdorf. The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings were held this week at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center.

The team is reportedly considering moving from Chicago and Music City could be an option.

Prior to the MLB Winter Meetings, Mayor O’Connell was adamant Nashville is not ready to be home to an MLB team.

“We are certainly not ready as a city and as an administration. I think to say about any particular group, team, whatever that we are already seeking that I do hope to at least have an opportunity to informally meet with the commissioner and we will see about that. But it would it would be just in a you know, the basis of introducing him to the city more so than, hey, come support the stars being a thing,” explained O’Connell.

O’Connell’s spokesperson said the meeting was introductory in nature and the mayor did not share anything with the White Sox owner that he hasn’t previously said publicly.

The White Sox’s lease at Guaranteed Rate Field is set to expire in six years.