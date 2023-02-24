NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor John Cooper and the Tennessee Titans have submitted their new proposal on how to pay for a new football stadium to Metro Council.

A release from the mayor’s office said mayor Cooper filed legislation for a proposed final agreement with the Titans and the State of Tennessee to “construct a new, enclosed stadium that will relieve the existing enormous unfunded financial burden on the city, return over 60 acres of land surrounding the current Titans stadium back to city control, and keep the Titans in Nashville for the long-term.”

According to the mayor’s office, at least $840 million for the new stadium, plus any construction costs overruns will come from the Titans, the NFL, and personal seat license (PSL) sales; $500 million will come from a one-time state contribution, while the remaining $760 million will come from revenue bonds issued by the Metro Sports Authority. The bonds are to be repaid by revenue generated from hotel visitors and patrons of the new stadium.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

(Courtesy: Tennessee Titans)

The proposed final agreement incorporates feedback from community leaders, council members, and Nashville residents. Here are some enhancements to the proposed final agreement, according to the mayor’s office:

– In the original framework, the Titans agreed to cover the infrastructure required to open the new stadium as part of the overall project budget, for which the Titans are ultimately responsible for cost overruns. The final agreement adds additional infrastructure included in the project scope of what the Titans will be covering, including funding towards parts of the street and plaza infrastructure.

– Excess revenue generated by the sources used to repay Sports Authority bonds may now be used to fund additional debt service reserves or to prepay portions of the bonds early, reducing interest costs paid and potentially saving millions of dollars.

– In the term sheet, Metro was responsible for capital expenses to keep Nissan Stadium functional until the new enclosed stadium opens without limits. In the final agreement, the team agrees to front these costs, with Metro reimbursing the team up to $42 million through sources such as cash on hand at the Sports Authority and sales taxes generated by PSL sales. Metro’s maximum exposure is capped at that amount.

– The creation of the Nashville Needs Impact Fund, which the Titans will make annual payments over the term of the lease totaling at least $47 million, to be used by nonprofits serving Nashville and Davidson County for public education, public transit, gender equity in sports and affordable housing. This provision is aimed to fulfill amendment F in RS2022-1827, the term sheet resolution passed in December.

The agreement serves as a stepping stone for future development along Nashville’s East Bank that looks to add large parks, greenway, affordable housing, a “multi-modal” boulevard, and local businesses in addition to the new stadium.

“I’m proud of this deal because it eliminates the enormous liability hanging over the city and returns valuable land back to Metro so we can build new affordable housing, beautiful parks and greenways, a powerful transit hub that reconnects neighborhoods and so much more,” the mayor said. “We took on this complex and decade-old problem of the old stadium lease and fixed it – refusing to pass the buck to the next administration – and came out on the other side with a more fiscally responsible deal for taxpayers and a future world-class city asset. This is a win for Nashville, and I’m grateful to our partners at the state and the entire team who has worked tirelessly for over a year to get it done.”