NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Over a half-billion dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds have not yet been allocated. Political leaders across the country and in Tennessee are pushing for that money to replenish the already established Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

Mayor John Cooper, along with 25 other mayors nationwide, signed a letter to congressional leaders asking that individually owned restaurants be supported by the fund.

“This is probably the most difficult time I’ve had in 23 years,” said Chef Star Maye, Executive Chef for Anzie Blue.

The Hillsboro Village restaurant was forced to shut down over the holidays due to sickness and severe winter weather.

“December was a very difficult month for us,” said Maye. “I, myself, caught COVID and so did a couple other staff members… which had us having to close our doors for two weeks.”

Across town at The Local Distro in Salemtown, they have seen similar challenges, including supply chain issues.

“Not just in terms of sales, but also in terms of employees,” owner William Radford said. “So even as it wanes, you still have to provide staff that is able to meet the need of catering orders, meet the need of online orders through apps, [and] meet the need of people who walk up.”

Radford said they have even had to travel out of town to purchase products.

“Driving to Birmingham or Memphis to get the products that were needed, in some cases, to avoid or balance cost when the products here were unavailable,” said Radford.

In a letter to Congress, Mayor John Cooper and 25 other city leaders advocated for more federal funds in support of small businesses. The letter said 86% of locally owned businesses are at risk of closing their doors permanently if they don’t receive financial help.

The letter read in part: “…if they do not receive help soon the impact on our local economies will be catastrophic.”

“All small businesses need help because it’s just a person like me trying to make it every day. This is a passion for me. This is why I get up every day,” said Chef Maye.

The two-page letter was sent to congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.



“I hope that this does get granted,” said Radford. “And, I hope Nashville as a city is really thoughtful about how it supports small business, even if it doesn’t get granted.”

In a statement to News 2, Senator Marsha Blackburn said she supported the effort: