NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Superstar pop-rockers Matchbox Twenty are hitting the road on tour this spring and summer, and it includes a stop in Nashville in July.

The multi-platinum band’s tour coincides with their first new music release in over a decade, “Wild Dogs (Running In A Slow Dream),” and their forthcoming fifth studio album, “Where The Light Goes.” The album will release on May 26.

(Courtesy Atlantic Records)

According to the tour announcement, the band will hit the stage at Bridgestone Arena July 3. They will be joined in Nashville by hometown singer-songwriter Ben Rector.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.