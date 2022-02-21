NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School temporarily evacuated Monday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

According to Principal McShepard Ray, a bomb threat was posted against the school Sunday evening on social media.

MLK Magnet School’s Principal McShepard Ray said the school contacted Metro Nashville Public Schools security and Metro police to investigate.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet High School bomb threat (Source: WKRN)

On Monday morning parents received the following email from Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School’s Principal McShepard Ray:

We wanted you to be aware that last evening we were informed of a bomb threat against the school posted on social media. We alerted MNPS Security and the MNPD to investigate. A sweep is being conducted currently and students and staff are being asked to wait outside until it is concluded. This type of situation occurs occasionally with schools, and we do not have a reason to believe the threat is credible. The safety of MLK students remains our top priority.

As always, I will keep you informed.

Students and teachers waited outside the school as Metro police swept the premises investigating for any potential threat.

Just before 8 a.m. students and teachers were let back into the school to resume classes after no potential threat was found.