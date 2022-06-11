NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — People gathered in Nashville as demonstrations were held nationwide to push for gun reform after recent mass shootings.

The March for Our Lives rally happened at Nashville City Hall Saturday afternoon. Demonstrators were seen holding signs reading “Protect kids not guns,” in a renewed effort for Congress to act.





The original march happened in 2018 and filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people, but this year, the Associated Press said organizers focused on smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations nationwide.