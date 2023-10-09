NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The historic Marathon Village complex near downtown Nashville was damaged during a break-in attempt Monday morning.

Officers were called to the building located at 1200 Clinton Street just after 6 a.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Photo: WKRN)

(Courtesy: Barry Walker)

(Courtesy: Barry Walker)

Video surveillance footage shows a large, white box truck ramming into the front of the building seven times. The driver backed into the entrance in addition to ramming into it straight on.

Owner Barry Walker told News 2 an ATM is now missing from the complex.

The truck used in the break-in was reportedly stolen from a Nashville graphics company.

The complex began as a cotton mill factory in 1881 before it became Marathon Motor Works in 1911 and produced automobiles until 1914.

Revitalization of the complex began in phases with owner Walker turning Marathon Village into a four-block complex of artist and photography studios, offices, a radio station, salons and a distillery. The Marathon Music Works venue has a standing room capacity of 1,500 across more than 14,000 square feet.

Walker said the entrance that was destroyed was the original entrance to the factory.