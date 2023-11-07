NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A ninth grade Maplewood High School student is being charged after police said he carried a gun onto school property.

The gun was found in the 15-year-old student’s backpack after another student notified school administrators, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The student reportedly told officials the ninth grader had made a gesture indicating he had a gun in his backpack after the student bumped into him.

Investigators said the firearm was not reported stolen. However, the teen admitted to taking it from his father’s closet, police reported.