NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many Middle Tennessee parents were hesitant to send their children to school Wednesday morning. This was due to Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

“I don’t feel safe sending my son to school,” Jamonte Prewitt said. “My mom talked to me about homeschooling, but I don’t think that’s an option.”

Prewitt was one of several parents News 2 spoke to about school safety. The majority of them said schools should serve as a sanctuary for children, but instead it’s become a target.

Parents were divided on whether to add more officers or add tighter gun legislation. Some even said this tragedy will get swept under the rug like the rest of the school shootings.

On Wednesday morning, Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake had a police officer visit all 70 elementary schools. Several parents said that gave them more peace of mind, but they are still worried about safety.

“We need something to happen from our leaders,” Jane Smithson said. “Kids deserve a safe place to learn.”

A few parents did mention the effect the pandemic has had on their children and that it’s important for them to be in school. However, if nothing changes in terms of legislation, they might take their child out of a school that doesn’t have resource officers.