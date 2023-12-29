NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Friday, News 2 spoke with a local business who is manufacturing what some are calling “teacher body cams.”

Republican state lawmakers introduced a bill last week with the idea that the recording devices will significantly improve school safety.

“We had The Covenant School shooting and it was a tragedy,” State Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon) said.

Last week, Pody and State Rep. Susan Lynn (R-Mt. Juliet) announced a new bill that would allow teachers to wear a body camera inside the classroom.

The device could look something like this.

Pody said it has several key functions; it can live record behavioral issues with students to alert school resource officers and school officials, as well as dial emergency services during an active threat. It also has GPS capabilities.

“This offers a live feed of what’s going on, audio and video,” Mike Dunn said.

Dunn is the co-founder of Safety Cams LLC. and said the device is already on the market. Their company’s sign was on display during last week’s press conference.

“There are other vendors in Tennessee, but they were the first that came and said we can do it right now,” Pody said.

“We aren’t law enforcement, and we aren’t dealing with criminals or potential criminals; we are dealing with children,” Lucy Grunkemeyer said.

Grunkemeyer is a Nashville elementary school teacher who was actively fighting for gun reform during the special session.

“This is my 18th year of teaching and I feel like we keep throwing band aids at something that has a true and clear answer,” Grunkemeyer said.

Pody said this is just one way to increase school safety. The bill states that school districts would also have to apply for the device through the Safety Grant Act and it would cost about $300 per teacher, paid by the state.

“We will be able to supply our device for under $300 for any teacher…we are ready to go,” Dunn said. “We have exactly what’s required of the legislation and not only that, but we are right here in Tennessee.”

Dunn said in full disclosure he has known Pody for many years. He told News 2 that his company is funded by private investors.

Safety Cams LLC also has a GoFundMe to help fund the technology.