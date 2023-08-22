NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A beloved pizza shop that has been serving the Nashville community for almost four decades has announced that they’re closing for good.

On Monday, Manny’s House of Pizza released a statement on Facebook that revealed its closure to customers.

Dear Nashville, It’s with a heavy heart that I am announcing the closure of Manny House of Pizza after an incredible 39 years in the Arcade. The Arcade building is going under a major transformation leaving us unable to operate with a full kitchen. From my origins in Sicily, Italy to my journey through New York and eventually settling in Nashville, my family and I are immensely grateful for all of the wonderful memories we have received. It has been the greatest pleasure serving multiple generations of families in Nashville and welcoming tourists from all over the world. Your patronage has meant everything to us. We are uncertain what the future holds for us in the Arcade at this time, but we hope to see you all again. Manny’s House of Pizza

The New York style pizza restaurant opened in 1984. Manny Macca, the owner, started the business in Music City after purchasing the House of Pizza in downtown inside the historic Arcade Building.

After the announcement, dedicated customers posted comments on the pizza parlor’s Facebook page wishing the business well and thanking them for their years of service.

“Sad day for Nashville! Can’t even begin to think about how many times I’ve had your great pizza! Best of luck in the next chapter,” wrote one user.

“Been enjoying your pizza since the ‘80’s. Your pizza was always delicious but it was Manny’s personality that always made each visit great!” said another user.

In 2022, the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency’s (MDHA) Design Review Committee announced plans to renovate the Nashville Arcade.