NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Italian rock sensation is coming to Music City later this year.

Måneskin announced a new world tour earlier this year, and it includes a Nashville stop at Municipal Auditorium Tuesday, Oct. 3.

The “RUSH!” World Tour will follow up on the band’s ongoing “LOUD KIDS” World Tour, which continues to see them sell out shows globally, according to producing partner Live Nation. The tour also coincides with the band’s latest album of the same name, released in January.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster. To buy tickets, click HERE.