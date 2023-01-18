NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was shot while standing in a parking lot in South Nashville Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a parking lot at 1000 Thompson Place just before 10 a.m.

Metro police reported two men in a small sedan pulled up along the victim and had a conversation before one of the men produced a gun and shot the victim.

The suspects then ran over the victim as they were driving away, according to Metro police.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are working to locate the men and the vehicle, which could be a Chevy Cruze with a temporary tag.

Nearby Glenview Elementary School was placed on a temporary lockdown after the shooting, which has since been lifted.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.