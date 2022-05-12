NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man and woman who reportedly robbed a Mapco on Harding Pike early Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 3:15 a.m. the woman went into the Mapco located in the 4300 block of Harding Pike. She appeared to be stalling inside and took some lottery tickets from the counter while the clerk wasn’t looking.

Soon after, the man dressed in all black with a cloth covering his face, came inside the store armed with a handgun. He fled the scene with cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

The woman got into a dark Chevrolet Malibu during the robbery, according to police.

The woman has blue dyed hair and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a thin build.

Anyone who recognizes the man and woman or has information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.