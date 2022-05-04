NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man and a woman involved in an April shooting at a convenience store on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say on April 16 a clerk at the Exxon, located in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike, refused to sell alcohol to the man and woman. Then left and shortly after, the man reportedly fired a shot from the parking lot into the store. No one was hit.

The man and woman then fled in a red sedan, possibly a Ford Taurus, according to police.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.