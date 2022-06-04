NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a man on Glastonbury Road on April 9.

Metro police say Nicholas Washington has been charged with the murder of Mario Armondo Rios Ramos, 33, on Glastonbury Road. Washington is already in jail on aggravated robbery, drug and gun charges.

His friend, 20-year-old Gabrielle Castelianos, was also charged with murder in this case last month, according to police.

Metro police say at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, Rios was shot. He was later found lying on the ground outside his black Nissan Titan pickup truck in the parking lot at the Biltmore Apartments in the 800 block of Glastonbury Road. The truck had been backed into a parking spot with the engine still running.

Police later learned the truck was used in a robbery at La Mexicana Mercado in the 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike earlier on April 9 at 8:45 a.m. Washington and Castelianos are believed to have committed the robbery and used Ramos’ truck as the getaway vehicle.

It was determined Ramos gave his truck to Castelianos to drive on April 7, according to police.