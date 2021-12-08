HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after Metro police said he went on a tirade in a Hermitage neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called to a home on Brooke Valley Drive after receiving a call about a break-in. However, police reportedly learned it was not a break-in, but instead Oscar Eduardo Duron-Ramos, 28, who was staying at the home, took some meth and became paranoid.

Officers said he went on a tirade through the neighborhood, pointing a gun at a neighbor, saying “Don’t move cause I’ll shoot you.”

Police took Duron-Ramos into custody and found a loaded gun shortly after.

He was charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond.