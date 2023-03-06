NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man with seven previous drug convictions was arrested Sunday during an alleged drug bust in a Dollar Tree parking lot.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department spotted 53-year-old Ronald Woodard at about 9:59 p.m. in the driver’s seat of a 2014 white Volkswagen Jetta, according to an affidavit.

He was parked at a Dollar Tree on Murfreesboro Pike. Authorities said the area is “known for drug sales” and the store was closed at the time.

After watching two people walk up to Woodard’s car, speak for a moment and then walk away, officers activated their blue cruiser lights and drove toward the area, according to the affidavit.

The officers shined their flashlights into the car and reportedly found a glass pipe with white residue and burn marks in Woodard’s lap. He was told to exit the car and placed in handcuffs.

During his arrest, police said they noticed Woodard had his right hand balled in a fist, and when asked what was in his hand, Woodard allegedly told them it was drugs. A small plastic baggie containing white rocks was taken from him, according to the affidavit.

The drugs, which later tested positive for cocaine, were weighed at about 5.1 grams, police reported. Authorities said an additional glass pipe with burn marks, copper wire filling and a digital scale was found in Woodard’s car.

According to the affidavit, Woodard told police the drugs were his and “he was just in the area to get high.”

Woodard was booked into jail on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has been found guilty of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute seven times in Davidson County.