NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list several weeks in a row is in custody after he turned himself in to police earlier this week.

Enrico Groves Jr., 30, was wanted on 16 different outstanding warrants for charges ranging from aggravated assault by strangulation to interference with an emergency call, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Other charges against him include two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary, child endangerment, two counts of false imprisonment, five counts of domestic violence assault with bodily injury, vandalism and reckless endangerment.

Enrico Groves (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

Groves is among at least eight fugitives who have been arrested since the MNPD began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October. The list is updated every Wednesday on the Metro Nashville Police Department Criminal Warrants Division Facebook page.

Those featured on the list are often considered violent offenders with outstanding warrants for crimes such as homicide and various crimes against children. According to police, Groves turned himself in on Monday, Dec. 12.

According to affidavits detailing the charges against Groves, he is accused of a string of violent incidents, many involving domestic violence. The earliest charge dates back to Jan. 2022 when police were called to a Nashville residence for a break-in that was domestic-related.

Groves had left the scene by the time police arrived, according to the affidavit. However, a woman at the residence told police she had sent a text to Groves stating that she did not want to see him anymore and he “needed to leave her alone.”

According to the affidavit, Groves continued to call her from a No Caller ID number. While cooking dinner for her kids, the woman said Groves kicked open the kitchen door and “demanded to know why (she) was not answering his calls.”

According to the affidavit, Groves assaulted the woman as she tried to get away, yanking her by the hair and at one point threatening her, stating “he was going to kill her.” He left the residence after hearing police sirens, the affidavit said.

Only about two weeks later, police were called to the same residence after dispatchers stated they received a 911 call in which they could hear a woman screaming for help before abruptly hanging up. Dispatchers said it “sounded like the suspect was chasing the victim.”

When police arrived, the woman told them Groves had “grabbed her by the hair and started dragging her down the street” in an attempt to stop her from calling 911, according to the affidavit.

Police said they observed small pieces of aggregate on the back of the woman’s jacket which appeared to be consistent with asphalt.

Months later, in June, another woman who had filed an order of protection against Groves called police to report he was sitting outside of her apartment in car. According to the affidavit, Groves had not yet been served with the order of protection.

As officers pulled into the complex, one of them spotted Groves slowly driving toward him, the affidavit said. Once he saw the patrol car, the affidavit said Groves “aggressively accelerated” and intentionally hit the back of the patrol car.

He then left at a high rate of speed toward the front gate of the apartment complex, where police said spike strips had been set up. However, Groves reportedly evaded the spike strips by maneuvering around them and driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police were not able to keep sight of the vehicle, and according to the affidavit, a helicopter was not available at the time. The police chase was the last reported incident before Groves turned himself in on multiple outstanding warrants this month.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence situation, contact the Office of Family Safety for additional resources.