NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of Nashville’s “Most Wanted” fugitives is behind bars about a month after he reportedly shot up a food truck and multiple cars near a pub in Germantown, with the bullets nearly missing the alleged intended targets.

Frederick Cheeks, 63, was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of vandalism and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

He appeared on the police department’s weekly “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on May 24 — a few weeks after he was established as a potential suspect in a shooting on Monroe Street near the Germantown Pub.

Frederick Cheeks (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers were called to the area around 8 p.m. on May 4 by a man who said he had been in a fight with Cheeks over something that happened more than two years ago, according to an arrest affidavit.

He told police he thought they “squashed the issue when they previously worked together.” However, Cheeks reportedly became angry when the man “accidentally blocked” him in while pulling into the pub’s parking lot that day.

The man said Cheeks drove off before returning to the parking lot about five minutes later. When the man’s friend walked up to Cheeks, he reportedly lifted his shirt to show a black handgun on his waistband.

After leaving one more time, Cheeks returned to the area where police said he pulled out a gun and fired about five shots at the two men. One of them was standing next to a food truck that authorities said sustained several bullet holes.

The bullet holes were just feet away from him, according to police. No one was hit or injured, but authorities said at least two other cars in the parking lot were damaged by the gunfire. According to the affidavit, the incident was captured on video surveillance.

Four 9mm spent casings and one projectile were reportedly recovered at the scene. Cheeks has previously been convicted of robbery and aggravated assault and is not allowed to have a firearm.

He was arrested and booked into jail on Monday, June 12, with a $90,000 bond. Cheeks is among at least 45 wanted fugitives who have been taken into custody since the police department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the “Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.