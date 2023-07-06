NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old man with several outstanding warrants was taken into custody Wednesday after police reportedly caught him trying to sell meth and cocaine.

Markavious Battle was named in warrants charging him with three counts of aggravated assault, vandalism, aggravated criminal trespassing, probation violation and felon in possession of a weapon, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The charges stem from an October 2022 incident in which police said Battle threatened three people with a handgun before physically assaulting one of them. Battle had been on the run until detectives spotted him Wednesday in the passenger seat of his Chevrolet Malibu.

According to authorities, Battle was conducting alleged narcotics transactions out of the car while parked on Linbar Drive. After Battle and the driver were taken into custody, officers said they found meth, cocaine, marijuana and a Glock handgun at the scene.

Battle was also on probation for a juvenile aggravated robbery charge that was taken to criminal court, according to Metro police. He was sentenced to eight years of probation in January 2022.

After his arrest Wednesday, Battle was booked into jail on his outstanding warrants, as well as additional gun and drug charges, totaling to 14 different charges. As of Thursday, he was still being held on a $300,000 bond.