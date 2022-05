NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted on child porn charges.

Police say 37-year-old Ashley Wright is wanted on two felony sexual exploitation of a minor warrants after hundreds of child porn images were found on his Internet cloud account and home computer.

Wright fled from police officers Thursday and remains at large.

Anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.