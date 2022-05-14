NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of robbing a Murfreesboro Pike Mapco on Tuesday morning has surrendered to Metro police.

Devonte Chadwick, 30, surrendered himself to authorities on Friday night after a friend who recognized him from televised reports convinced him to turn himself in, according to Metro police.

Officials say on May 10 just after 11 p.m. Chadwick entered the Mapco located at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike and asked the clerk for cigarettes. Police say Chadwick then came around the counter while armed with a handgun taking $40 in cash from the cash register and packages of Newport cigarettes.

Metro police say during an interview Chadwick admitted to the Mapco holdup and was charged with aggravated robbery and is being held on a $85,000 bond.