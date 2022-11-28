NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets.

Officers are continuing efforts to identify the woman who Metro police report is posing as a rideshare driver in downtown Nashville, scheming to steal money from male victims in order to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards.

Nearly a dozen incidents have been reported over the last two years matching the woman’s description, according to Metro police, which added the latest incident happened on Oct. 15.

The latest victim told detectives he was drinking on Broadway when he was offered a ride by two people and believes he was drugged due to his lack of memory, according to Metro police. His wallet and phone were taken before his credit cards were used at multiple locations across Nashville by the male suspect.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

In nearly all of the cases, victims reported getting into what they believed was their rideshare and being offered a bottle of water by the driver. After taking a drink, the victims claim to have blacked out, police said.

All of the victims have reported waking up without their wallets. According to police, their credit cards were then used to purchase large sums of gift cards at various stores like Walmart, Kroger and Target.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.