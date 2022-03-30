NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have now officially named an 18-year-old man as the suspect in a murder that happened in downtown Nashville.

Police say Rodney Catchings is now wanted for the March 9 fatal shooting of Steven Godwin, 35, in a courtyard outside the Citizen Plaza State Office Building. An arrest warrant charging Catchings with criminal homicide was issued Wednesday afternoon.

Catchings was previously wanted for questioning as police believed he was in the area when Godwin was murdered; he has now been named the suspect.

Police say the investigation reveals Godwin and Catchings walked together from the WeGo bus station to the courtyard outside the state office building. The two got into a fight, resulting in Godwin being shot multiple times. Godwin’s body was found the next morning.

Anyone who sees Catchings or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.