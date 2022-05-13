NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly robbed a Mapco in the 2100 block of Murfreesboro Pike Tuesday morning.

Police say at around 11 a.m., the man went into the store and asked the clerk for cigarettes. He then came around the counter while armed with a handgun, taking $40 in cash from the register and packages of Newport cigarettes.

The man has a mustache and short hair; he appears to be in his late 20s or early 30s and is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.