NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Old Hickory Boulevard.

Police say the man robbed the SunTrust Bank branch located in the 4800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard at around 5 p.m. Friday.

The man has white hair and appears to be in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.