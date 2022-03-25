NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have identified a man who they believe was in the area of a deadly shooting earlier this month.

Police say Rodney T. Catchings, 18, is wanted for questioning in the murder of Steven Godwin, 35. Godwin was shot in a courtyard outside the Citizen Plaza State Office Building on March 9.

Detectives believe Catchings was in the area and may have more information about Godwin’s death.

Efforts to locate him have not been successful so far.

Although he has a Jackson, Tenn. address, police believe Catchings is in the Nashville/Middle Tennessee area.

Anyone who sees Catchings or knows his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.