NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are looking to identify a man who reportedly removed a woman from his car and left her on the pavement outside a convenience store before she died.

According to police, at around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a white BMW drove up to the side of a Mapco located in the 5000 block of Nolensville Pike. The driver, who appears to be a man in his 40s, got out and walked to the passenger side of the car and proceeded to remove a 38-year-old Murfreesboro woman, identified as Hayley Grace, from passenger seat.

He then went inside the store, told the clerk that there was a woman on the ground outside and showed her where Grace was lying. When the clerk went back inside to call 911, the man got into the BMW and drove away.

An ambulance rushed Grace to Southern Hills Medical Center where she died shortly after arrival. There was no visible trauma to her body, but investigators said she was having convulsions before being removed from the BMW.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy and toxicology testing to determine the cause of death.

The driver of the BMW is wanted for questioning. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.