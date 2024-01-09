NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) are searching for a man wanted for questioning after a woman was injured in a South Nashville shooting.

According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Cannon and Lewis Street just before 6 a.m. Friday, Jan. 5 to investigate a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman who had been shot in the leg.

Investigators said multiple bullets hit the woman’s home and that a 5-year-old girl was inside at the time shots were fired.

The woman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries while the 5-year-old was not injured, according to authorities.

Detectives believe the man wanted for questioning was the intended target in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.