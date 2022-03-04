NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for questioning in a December 16th arson investigation.

Crews were called to the 4300 block of Albion Street around 5 a.m. for multiple reports of a fire and loud noises. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front porch and spreading through the home.

Two adults and four children made it out safely. Fire crews extinguished the fire and were able to save the back portion of the home. The front half of the home sustained heavy damage.

NFD Fire Investigators reviewed security footage from a nearby business that showed a person walking around the business prior to the fire.

After months of leads and witness statements, investigators are looking to speak with 24-year-old Elijah Morris.

Anyone with information on Morris’ whereabouts is asked to call the Tennessee Arson Hot line at 1-800-762-3017. The hot line is answered 24 hours a day. You can remain anonymous when providing information. Cash awards up to $5,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest or conviction.