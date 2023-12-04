NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for killing his longtime girlfriend in 2022 was arrested Friday in Williamson County.

Metro police said 60-year-old Frankie Lee Jones, Jr., was stopped in the Fairview area Friday, Dec. 1 for traffic violations and was found to be wanted in Nashville.

Jones has since been charged with homicide in connection with the death of 60-year-old Ethel Geraldine Kennedy, whose body was found Sept. 9, 2022, in the back seat of a burned car on Old Glenrose Avenue near the I-24 overpass. A driver saw the car fully engulfed in flames just after 5 a.m. that morning, according to investigators.

Kennedy’s body was discovered as Nashville firefighters were extinguishing the blaze.

In Williamson County, Jones was charged with driving on a suspended license and having improper lighting on his vehicle. Police said he will soon be booked into the Metro Jail.