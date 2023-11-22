NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than nine months after a deadly shooting took place outside of a Dickerson Pike bar, Nashville authorities asked for help tracking down a man facing charges in connection with the case.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 18 outside of Trvth Lounge in the 2900 block of Dickerson Pike.

Officers said they found 35-year-old Chancellor Eddins lying on the ground just outside the door to the bar after he had been shot. He died at the scene.

Meanwhile, another man who was with Eddins in the bar was also hit by gunfire, authorities said. First responders brought him to TriStar Skyline Medical Center to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The injured man told police he and Eddins had an argument with the suspect inside Trvth Lounge. Shots were fired as they left the location, according to officials.

LaGarrion Blacksmith (Courtesy: MNPD)

Months later, on Wednesday, Nov. 22, the MNPD announced arrest warrants had been issued against 34-year-old LaGarrion Blacksmith for criminal homicide, attempted homicide, and felon in possession of a handgun in connection with the fatal February shooting.

Authorities said their efforts to find Blacksmith have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information about Blacksmith’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.