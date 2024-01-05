NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two weeks after a shooting victim was found dead in a crashed car along Brick Church Pike, Nashville authorities announced an arrest warrant has been issued, charging a man with criminal homicide.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2023, in the 1400 block of Brick Church Pike.

Corey Frazier (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers originally told News 2 a pickup truck was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed when it missed the curve, crashed through a ditch and a pole, and landed in a nearby car lot. However, a few hours later, authorities announced they were investigating a homicide at the same address as the wreck.

Police said 43-year-old Richard Wilder was found dead in the driver’s seat of the wrecked truck. The investigation reportedly shows that Wilder was shot after an argument with 43-year-old Corey Frazier near the scene of the crash.

If you have any information regarding Frazier’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.