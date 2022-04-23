NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who they say shot and killed his roommate Saturday morning at their Antioch home.

Police say officers responded to the 2900 block of Mossdale Drive for a shooting call at around 9:45 a.m. Jesus Perez, 33, reportedly ran over to a neighboring home for help after being shot in the abdomen. Perez told police his roommate, 41-year-old Juan Hernandez, shot him.

Perez was later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Another roommate told police they heard a gunshot before Hernandez drove off in a gray Nissan Altima with Tennessee tag 6S91T2. Hernandez took the car from the home without permission and the car has since been reported stolen, according to police.

Back in January, police say Hernandez received a three-year probated sentence for pointing a pistol at his four roommates during a July 2021 argument inside a home on Apollo Drive.

Anyone who knows of Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.