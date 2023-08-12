NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on seven outstanding warrants — including auto theft and evading arrest — was arrested Friday because of coordinated efforts by detectives from multiple Nashville precincts.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was stolen from a Charlotte Pike convenience store last month after being left unoccupied and running with the keys in the ignition. Once they reviewed surveillance video, authorities reportedly identified 30-year-old Jackie Cross III as the suspect.

Two days after the truck was taken, an officer spotted the vehicle traveling on Charlotte Pike and tried to stop the driver — identified as Cross — but he sped off and avoided capture, police said.

Officials said detectives learned Cross was working on a vehicle in the 3600 block of Echo Lane, but when they pulled into the driveway on Friday, Aug. 11, he ran off. However, he was quickly taken into custody.

According to authorities, Cross had driven the stolen truck to the location. In addition, detectives reportedly recovered 0.95 grams of meth, burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

Besides auto theft and evading arrest, Cross has been charged with reckless driving, meth possession, and driving on a revoked license. As of Saturday, Aug. 12, he is being held on a $42,000 bond, police announced.

Officials reported Cross is still under investigation for additional criminal activity, mainly in the West Nashville area.

Back in May, Cross was sentenced to a six-year probated sentence for felony auto theft after he allegedly stole a Dodge Dakota pickup truck that had been left with the keys outside a Kentucky Avenue convenience store.

“MNPD reminds motorists that too many automobiles remain easy targets because keys are left inside or made available to thieves,” Metro police said in a statement.