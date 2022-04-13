NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who tried to steal an ATM Wednesday morning.

Police say at around 5:30 a.m. the man tried for over an hour to maneuver the machine from Enbright Credit Union on Jackson Down Boulevard and into his pickup truck while using a rope and dolly. The man was unsuccessful, but caused about $70,000 worth of damage to the ATM.

The man’s pickup truck is described as a newer model gray GMC 1500 with four doors. There also appears to be a decal on the lower left corner of the rear glass of the truck. The suspect may be a lawn care worker, according to police.

Suspect and truck (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Damaged ATM (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the man from the surveillance photos and video is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.