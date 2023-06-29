NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly tackled a woman Saturday night and threatened to rape her.

According to the police, the assault happened Saturday, June 24, in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South on Vanderbilt University’s campus.

The victim told police she heard footsteps behind her when she turned around and saw the suspect. After seeing the suspect, she began to walk faster and then began to run, according to investigators.

The suspect caught up to her and tackled her to the ground, but the victim reportedly fought back and started kicking him, causing him to run away. Police said the victim told them the suspect choked her and said, “Do you want me to rape you?”

According to police, the suspect was not wearing a shirt at the time of the attack, but was wearing what appeared to be khaki shorts and carrying a black backpack.

24th Avenue South assault suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A spokesperson for Vanderbilt University confirmed the attack happened on campus and the university issued the following security alert that day.

“On June 24 at 10:47 p.m., a female student reported to VUPD that she was assaulted while walking on the east side of Featheringill, near Stevenson Center. She noticed a male walking behind her, and as she began to walk faster and then run, the male ran after her, tackled her, and began to choke her while stating, “Do you want me to rape you?” The student fought him off by hitting him in the genital area a few times and running away and immediately reported the incident to VUPS. This is an active police investigation.”

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance photos is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

