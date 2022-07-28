NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted an employee at a Mapco on Murfreesboro Pike.

Police say on Sunday, July 24, the suspect was yelling at customers in the parking lot of the Mapco, located in the 2600 block of Murfreesboro Pike , before going into the store and threatening the clerk behind the counter.

When the clerk asked the man to leave, he walked behind the counter, grabbed the scanning tool near the register and hit her in the head with it. When the suspect started walking toward the front door, the clerk followed with the intent to lock the door when he left.

The man then started taking items off the shelves before throwing them at the employee. He then punched the clerk in the head several times.

He left the gas station in what appears to be a Nissan Quest van, which had front end damage.

Mapco assault suspect (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The clerk was taken to Southern Hills Hospital where she was treated for a broken nose and released.

Anyone with information on the suspect or vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.