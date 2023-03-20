NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect accused of threatening three women with a hammer earlier this month.

Police say the incident happened following a minor crash around 10:20 a.m. on March 11.

Three women were in Nashville, visiting from out of state. They told police they were pulling into a parking spot in the 900 block of Main Street as a maroon Honda Civic was pulling out of an adjacent parking spot.

The cars made contact on the sides, causing minor damage.

The women told police that the driver of the Civic grabbed a hammer and threatened to harm them and damage their vehicle further. He fled before police arrived at the scene.

The suspect is described as a six-foot-tall black man in his mid-20s, weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Suspect’s Honda Civic (Courtesy: MNPD)

The Honda Civic has a hubcap missing on the rear driver’s side.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.