NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man wanted for stealing nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Nashville Home Depot.

According to Metro police, 28-year-old Travis Thomas Jr. of Mt. Juliet is wanted for allegedly stealing from the Home Depot on Powell Avenue 14 times beginning in August.

Thomas is believed to have stolen over $27,000 worth of Milwaukee tools and $23,000 in other merchandise from the store, according to police.

Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Travis Wayne Thomas Jr. (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said Thomas has been seen driving different vehicles from the store. He was most recently spotted driving a black SUV that appears to be an early 2000s Acura MDX.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.