NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man on Nashville’s “Top 10 Most Wanted” list was taken into custody Thursday after an East Precinct detective reportedly spotted him in the passenger seat of a pickup truck.

Christopher Hulka, 47, was wanted on outstanding warrants for vehicular homicide and driving on a suspended license in connection with a fatal crash that happened nearly two years ago, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Hulka first appeared on the police department’s “Most Wanted” list, which is reserved for suspects accused of serious and often violent crimes, on July 12 as investigators were trying to track him down.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

According to court documents, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Hulka about two months after the crash on Oct. 6, 2021. Hulka is believed to have been intoxicated during the crash, which killed 33-year-old Dusty Dean.

Police said Hulka was also driving on a suspended license at the time — something court documents show he has been convicted of multiple times before. Hulka was booked into jail Thursday morning on a $300,000 bond.

He is among at least 73 suspects who have been arrested since the police department began publishing the “Top 10 Most Wanted” list on Oct. 19, 2022. According to police, tips regarding “Most Wanted” suspects have led to an arrest almost 90% of the time.

