NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police is asking for help from the public to locate a man wanted involving two attacks against women in Nashville.

Metro police reported Koreen Bush, 34, is wanted on aggravated assault and sexual battery charges from the attacks, both of which happened on Saturday, June 24.

The first attack happened in the 400 block of 24th Avenue South and the second in the 1500 block of Demonbreun Street.

The first assault occurred around 10:30 p.m on 24th Avenue South when a woman tackled and taken to the ground. She was strangled, fought back and the suspect ran away, according to Metro police.

Koreen Bush (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The second assault reportedly happened about 30 minutes later on Demonbreun Street where a woman was groped while waiting in line to enter a bar. Other women said he tried to grab them as well.

Investigators believe Bush stayed last month at the Nashville Rescue Mission on Lafayette Street and may be in a homeless encampment.

If you see Bush or know his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.