NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a man accused of a fatal shooting that occurred in Edgehill on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a corpse call just before 2 a.m. in the 1200 block of 13th Court South.

According to Metro police, Antonio Johnson, 37, was found dead underneath a blanket next to a dumpster. Detectives said he died from a gunshot wound.

Officials have now identified 31-year-old Darius Lamont McLemore as the suspect in the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Antonio Johnson.

Metro police say McLemore allegedly shot Johnson, wrapped his body in a blanket and then left him beside a dumpster.

An arrest warrant has been issued charging McLemore with Johnson’s murder. Officials say McLemore is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees McLemore or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.