ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing a felony charge after police said he broke into his neighbor’s Antioch home because he thought they were out of town.

According to an arrest report, Metro police were sent to the 2100 block of Preserve Circle on Tuesday, Nov. 14 to respond to a call regarding a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers said they came into contact with the victim and a man identified as 31-year-old Chandra Mangar.

The victim told officers he was sleeping in his bedroom and woke up when he heard glass breaking downstairs. Once downstairs, the man said he saw a masked individual in his living room.

An arrest report states the victim restrained the suspect and when he took off the suspect’s mask, he discovered the suspect to be his neighbor — Chandra Mangar.

Authorities reported that Mangar told officers five individuals held him at gunpoint and ordered him to enter his neighbor’s home to steal items.

Metro police said the victim then gave officers video footage that overlooked his backyard. The video allegedly showed a man wearing a brown jacket and ski mask walk in the yard, immediately go toward the camera and point it upwards.

According to the victim, his family was out of state celebrating the Festival of Lights, which is a cultural celebration Mangar would be aware of since they are both Nepalese. Investigators said this would give Mangar reason to believe the victim would also be at the same celebration.

Mangar gave officers permission to search his home where they located a brown jacket and ski mask, according to an arrest report.

Officers took Mangar into custody based on the video footage and after he allegedly admitted to being inside the residence.

He was charged with felony aggravated burglary and remains jailed on a $76,000 bond.