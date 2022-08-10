NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 22-year-old faces a felony charge after police say he strangled a man inside the Nashville Rescue Mission on Tuesday.

Court documents state that an officer was dispatched to the 600 block of Lafayette Street in response to an assault that had occurred at the rescue mission.

Once on scene, the victim told the officer that he was asleep in his bed and woke up to discover Jordan Burgess, 22, standing over him.

The victim stated that’s when Burgess began to put his hands around his neck and strangle him. According to an affidavit, the victim did not lose consciousness and was able to jump up and inform staff about the incident.

Documents state that staff was able to point out Burgess to the officer after the strangulation. When the officer asked Burgess about the incident, he reportedly said that he did not know the victim.

An affidavit reports that the officer was able to identify red marks around the victim’s neck after the incident.

Burgess was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault by strangulation, which is a Class C Felony.